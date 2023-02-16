KL Rahul Reveals Athiya Shetty's Family Is Scared Of Her, Says She's Stubborn

Newlyweds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty recently shared some secrets about each other while doing a 'relationship test'. Playing the viral game 'How well do you know each other?' Athiya and KL Rahul asked each other some personal questions, revealing interesting trivia that fans would like to know.

KL Rahul revealed that the actress is close to her mother. When asked who Athiya is scared of in the family, he said that she is not afraid of anyone. He hilariously added that the entire family is scared of her. The cricketer further said, "You are the closest to your mother and the whole family is afraid of you. She is not scared of anybody."

During the game, the newlyweds also asked each other who is the better cook. Athiya replied, "We tested this during the lockdown and I burnt a banana bread." She added that KL Rahul is the better cook between the two.

Athiya Shetty is the first one to apologise in a fight

The video was shared by Vogue India on YouTube and KL Rahul and Athiya discussed a variety of topics and answered questions like who is a better driver, more stubborn and funnier. When asked who is funnier, Athiya remarked, "It’s has to be me. Maybe we should have a vote on the set today about who is the funny one."

Athiya also said that she is always the one to apologise first. It is "because she is always wrong," KL Rahul whispered.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23 earlier this year. They were together for over three years prior to taking the next step in their relationship. The couple had an intimate wedding at Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse. They had several pre-wedding functions including haldi, mehendi, sangeet and muhurtham.