Know Ananya Panday's Net Worth As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Star Rings In Her 22nd Birthday

Ananya Panday kick-started her career in 2019 with her debut in the movie, Student of the Year 2, alongside Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff. Her acting chops garnered mixed reviews from fans. Ananya won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in the same year. The budding actor has several films in the pipeline. Here's a quick look at Ananya Panday's net worth.

Ananya Panday's net worth

As per a report by caknowledge.com, Ananya Panday's net worth is Rs 72 crore. Ananya Panday's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies and brand endorsements. She is the daughter of actor, Chunky Panday, who has appeared in a slew of movies in his career. After winning hearts with her performance in Student of the Year 2, she was roped in for the movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered rave reviews from the audience.

The same above report mentioned that she graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2017. She has also been on the face of several magazines. Ananya Panday's Instagram gives a peek into her other ventures.

Ananya Panday's career

After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya was roped in for Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film released digitally and is helmed by Maqbool Khan. She is now gearing up for her upcoming Pan-India, movie, Fighter, which marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer.

Ananya Panday will play the lead and will be portraying Vijay Deverokonda's love interest in the movie. More so, she is also roped in for Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting of the upcomer has begun in Goa.

As Ananya Panday celebrates her 22nd birthday on October 30, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans took to Twitter to pen sweet notes for her. More so, father Chunky Panday took to Instagram and wrote, 'Happy happy happy happy birthday my heart'.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.) (All above photos: Ananya Panday's Instagram)

