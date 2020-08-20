Ananya Panday Gets Back To Shooting, Shares Glimpse Of Her Set & Says 'Back At It'

On Thursday morning, August 20, Ananya Panday got back to her sets. Ananya took to her Instagram story and gave a peek into how her sets look like amid the pandemic. As seen in the boomerang, Ananya's team members, all in PPE kits and masked, can be seen prepping up for the shoot. There are cameras and shooting equipment all over. Sharing the boomerang, Ananya Panday expressed excitement and wrote, "Back at it. Safety first."

Ananya is back on sets

Earlier, Ananya Panday posted a picture that hinted at how much she missed her work. The picture saw the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor sleeping on her window pane. She wrote, "Only my reflection has been going out." As soon as her post was up, fans dropped laughing emoticons on her post. Meanwhile, a user wrote, "How cute". Whereas, an amused fan wrote, "You look gorgeous." Check out Ananya Panday's photo here.

Khaali Peeli to release digitally?

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. As per recent reports, the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli are considering an OTT release. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the makers were in talks with Netflix and ZEE5 as both the platforms showed keen interest in bagging the rights of the film. However, Zee has bagged the film for a digital release.

Earlier, according to a report by Mid-Day, Ali Abbas Zafar's production team was informed that the pending work with regards to the shooting of Khaali Peeli would be regulated in the city by August 20. A source from the production team had revealed to the daily that a few pending sequences would be filmed at a studio. Speaking of which, Ishaan Khatter took to his story on Thursday morning and posted a picture of himself with a mask.

He also shared some videos of a green scenic location. The duo's snaps hinted that they have kick-started the shooting of Khaali Peeli. However, Ishaan and Ananya did not reveal the location, nor have shared pictures with each other.

