Here's How Parineeti Chopra Shared Her Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Parineeti Chopra is amongst those fabulous actors of Bollywood who has charmed the audiences with her impeccable acting performances. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her positive smile and the way she chooses to care about her fans in many little things.

Recently, the actor shared a post on Instagram related to the current hazardous outbreak of Coronavirus. Here is what she shared on her official social media handle.

Parineeti Chopra shows care for her ever-increasing fandom

Parineeti Chopra wore a mask while stepping out of the house to protect herself from the deadly Coronavirus, whose cure has not been found. She took pictures and posted it on her Instagram profile. By doing so, she presented the idea that it is not weird or embarrassing for protecting oneself by wearing a mask.

While sharing the post, she mentioned how concerned she is for lives that have been threatened by the virus. The Namaste England actor also told her fans to wear a mask before leaving the house. She captioned the post thoughtfully by writing, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys."

In the shared pictures, she is seen wearing a white shirt and she styled it by leaving two buttons from the bottom. She paired a rugged denim jean with the white shirt and complimented the attire with a quirky bag wearing it distinctly across her shoulders. Parineeti's expressions are hidden because of the safety mask.

Other adorable posts of Parineeti Chopra

