Parineeti Chopra Loves Carrying Fanny Packs & These Photos Are A Proof

Fanny pack trends were started back in the 80s and 90s and were worn around the waist. They were known as waist bags or belt bags. The Fanny pack trend has now come back since 2018 and people have now been wearing it across their chest. Parineeti Chopra too looks like a fan of fanny packs and there pictures prove it.

Parineeti Chopra loves the Fanny pack trend & these pictures are a proof

Kesari actor Parineeti Chopra has a very casual style of dressing. She normally opts for jeans paired up with sweatshirts. As you browse through the pictures on the actor's Instagram, you will find a lot of pictures of her with her favourite Louis Vuitton fanny pack. She also owns many fanny packs in different colours and designs and is seen carrying them.

Apart from Parineet Chopra, a lot of other Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh are seen carrying stylish neon coloured trendy fanny packs. Although there are no reports of who started this trend of carrying fanny packs, almost everyone is seen following this trend and calling fanny packs their new bling.

In terms of her upcoming projects, Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen in the film The Girl on the train. This movie is adapted from a novel with the same name written by Paula Hawkins. The Hindi language mystery thriller is about an alcoholic divorcee and Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the lead role.

