Parineeti Chopra And All The Things About Her That Every TRUE Fan Must Know

Parineeti Chopra is all set to rock 2020 and fans can tell it by the list of her upcoming movies that are going to showcase her versatility through and through. Her fan love her for her sweet and funfilled personality and the actor enjoy a strong social media following. Are you a true fan of Parineeti Chopra? These are some things that a true fan of Ishaqzaade star must-know.

Answers to basic things related to Parineeti Chopra

When was Parineeti Chopra born?

Fans love to keep track of their favourite star's birthday. True fans is always prepared with heart touching notes and writeups on their favourite star's birthday. If you love Parineeti Chopra for her incredible personality, then you must know that she is a Libra by zodiac sign and she was born on October 22, 1988.

Which Production house did Parineeti Chopra join as Public Relations Consultant?

Before starting her career as an actor, Parineeti was working as a Public Relations consultant. It was not long when she started giving auditions. But, before her debut in the mainstream cinema, she used to work for Yash Raj Films as a PR consultant.

Apart from acting, Parineeta Chopra is trained in which field of arts?

Parineeti Chopra has wooed her fans by singing some of the most soothing songs in recent times. Parineeti is a trained classical singer. Her followers want her to drop music albums like her celebrated cousin Priyanka Chopra.

How many National Film Award did Parineeti Chopra win?

Parineeti started her career as an actor in 2011 with a romantic comedy movie, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. Since then, she has worked in several movies, out of which she earned the National Film Award in 2012 for her performance in Ishaqzaade.

For which movie Parineeti Chopra received Filmfare award?

It is rare for an actor to win hearts with their very first film, and Parineeti was able to do it effortlessly. The Kill Dil star won her first Filmfare award for her wonderful acting in the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. She earned the title of Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards in 2011.

