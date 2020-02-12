Parineeti Chopra Knows How To Slay In White And Black Combo Outfits

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors from the new generation. After doing movies like Golmaal Again, Meri Pyari Bindu, Ishaqzaade, Shudh Desi Romance, Kesari, and Jabariya Jodi, she has successfully created a unique place of her own in the industry. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever in her career, Parineeti Chopra is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

The diva is also known for her great fashion sense. Parineeti is often seen slaying in amazing white and black outfits.

Parineeti Chopra slaying in these white and black outfits

Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a white colour net top, that has a deep V neck and is sleeveless. Parieeti paired the top with a black colour leather mini-skirt. She wore minimal jewellery and gave her wavy hair a messy look and left them open. She applied nude and natural makeup.

Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a black colour sweatshirt with the brand name written all over it in white colour. She has worn a beanie to cover her hair and black sunglasses. She wore black boots and applied minimal makeup.

Parineeti donned black colour pants with a white t-shirt. She wore a loose black colour blazer along with it. She has given her straight hair a middle partition and left them open. She wore minimal jewellery and applied nude and natural makeup.

