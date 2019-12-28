Here's How Salman Khan Movies Of 2019 Have Fared At The Box Office

Salman Khan, the popular Indian actor, producer, occasional singer, and TV personality, is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Besides having a huge fan following, Salman Khan is also a well-thought-of and appreciated actor for his performances throughout his film career. He started his career with a supporting role in the movie ‘Biwi Ho to Aisi’ in the year 1988. In the year 1989, Salman Khan played the leading role in the movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and there was no looking back for him after that.

Currently, Khan is busy hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss. He has been hosting the show since its first season aired in 2010. Salman has given several hits in his acting career, that have worked exceptionally well at the box office. In a career spanning more than thirty years, Bhaijaan has received many awards, which include National Film Award as a film producer and two Filmfare Awards for his acting. This year, in 2019, Salman Khan’s two movies were released, Bharat and Dabangg 3. Here's how they fared at the Box Office.

Bharat

Bharat was released in Indian theatres on June 5, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover were seen in the lead roles. The movie was set around the time of India’s birth as an independent nation, and a family making a difficult journey to freedom at any cost. In the movie, Salman is playing the role of 'Bharat', who has promised his father that he will keep his family united, no matter what happens. This movie did very well at the box office and was a hit all over the world. The movie was a commercial success with a worldwide gross of ₹325.58 crores.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 was released this year on December 20, 2019. In this movie, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sudeep are in the lead roles. The director of Dabangg 3 is Prabhudheva, and this story is all about an inspector Chulbul Pandey who encounters his enemy from the past. This movie is the third part of the hit Dabangg series. The movie is still running in the theatres and till now the has collected over ₹126 crores.

