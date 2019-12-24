'Dabangg 3' Collects In Double Digits At The Box Office On Crucial Monday

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by Prabhu Deva, it was one of the most awaited films of the year. It is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. The film has received mix reviews from the audiences. Check out its weekend collection.

Dabangg 3 collection

Day Wise

Friday - ₹24.50 crore

Saturday - ₹24.75 crore

Sunday - ₹31.90 crore

Monday - ₹10.70 crore

Total collection - ₹91.85 crore

#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: ₹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

The movie collected ₹ 81.15 crores in its three-days opening weekend. According to reports, the collection of the film has been affected due to the ongoing protest in the country. The amount affected is around ₹10-₹12 collections over the course of three days. However, it managed to bring ₹ 30+ on its first Sunday, which gave a good weekend total. The crucial Monday collection was fine. The movie needs to sustain over the coming days in order to bring good final numbers. Christmas should give a boost to its box office performance. The upcoming clash with Good Newwz will affect its collection, as the hype for the film is big. Being a Salman Khan film, the expectations from the film was huge, but now it seems unlike that the movie will match that. Although, its final figures will reportedly be around ₹ 200 to ₹ 250 crores. Dabangg 3 will probably receive a hit verdict.

#Dabangg3 also needs to sustain *after Week 1*, since it faces a new, big opponent [#GoodNewwz], which is expected to make a dent in its screens, shows and most importantly, market share... #NewYear holidays ahead should prove advantageous. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

Dabangg 3

The movie shows the past life of Chulbul Pandey, and will also show its connection to his present life. Saiee Manjrekar will play the role of Salman’s love interest in his earlier life. Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of, Rajjo. Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the villain. Dabangg 3 released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

