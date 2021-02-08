Know Jaideep Ahlawat's Net Worth Details As He Celebrates His Birthday Today

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat kick-started his career in films in the year 2008. With his perseverance, he has carved a niche for himself in the film industry and always leaves a mark with his performances in the films. As the actor celebrates his 41st birthday today, let us take a look at his net worth.

Jaideep Ahlawat's net worth

As per a report in the media portal Wikistaar.com, Jaideep Ahlawat’s net worth is estimated between $ 1 million and $ 3 million. When this amount is converted to Indian Rupees, it equals to a sum of over Rs 7 crores and Rs 21 crores.

Source of Income

The major source of income for Jaideep Ahlawat is through his career in acting in films and web series. The actor also earns money through various brand endorsements and by appearing at various events and ceremonies.

Jaideep Ahlawat's age

Jaideep Ahlawat was born 8 February 1980. This implies that his age is 41 years.

Jaideep Ahlawat's movies and career

Jaideep Ahlawat stepped into the film industry with a short film titled Narmeen that released in 2008 and he had a guest role in it. He further went on to be a part of films like Aakrosh, Khatta Meetha, Rockstar, and Chittagong. However, the actor got recognition only after his appearance in the cult film, Gangs of Wasseypur where he was seen as Shahid Khan.

The actor also dipped his toes in Tamil cinema and has featured in Vishwaroopam and later, in its sequel film. Moreover, Ahlawat was cast in a key role in Raees and Raazi, which released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Further, Jaideep was also featured in an anthology film, Lust Stories that premiered on Netflix.

Apart from these, Jaideep Ahlawat has been seen in web series like Bard of Blood and Paatal Lok. The actor had a pivotal role in Paatal Lok and portrayed the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the Amazon Prime web thriller. In fact, he even won the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Actor in Drama Series for his performance in Paatal Lok.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Jaideep Ahlawat’s income and net worth and other details about him are sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

