Know Tabu's Net Worth As The 'A Suitable Boy' Actor Rings In Her 50th Birthday

Tabu kick-started her career in 1985 with her role in the movie, Hum Naujawan. She was then roped in for the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 in 1991. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of a slew of movies and shows in her illustrious career. Having several projects in the pipeline, here's a quick look at Tabu's net worth.

Tabu's net worth

As per a report by caknowledge.com, Tabu's net worth is Rs 15 crore. Tabu's income is inclusive of her appearances in movies and web shows. The same report mentioned that Tabu is also involved with Relief Projects India, a charitable trust which rescues abandoned baby girls and works to prevent female infanticide. More so, she has also been on the face of several magazines. Tabu's Instagram gives a peek into her other ventures.

Tabu's career

After winning hearts with her role in Vijaypath, she appeared in the movie Maachis that won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She was seen in back-to-back movies like Ninne Pelladata, Saajan Chale Sasural, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Virasat, Astitva, and Chandni Bar. Interestingly, all these movies received rave reviews from the audience. Her notable work is in films like Andhadun, Maqbool, Drishyam, Haider, and more. Tabu was last seen in the web show, A Suitable Boy, which is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel of the same name.

A Suitable Boy garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The series chronicles the story of how an over-domineering mother tries to find a suitable boy for her ambitious daughter. In it, Tabu plays the role of Saeeda Bai, a singer.

As Tabu celebrates her 50th birthday on November 4, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans took to Twitter and shared stills from her movies and also penned sweet notes for her. "Queens are born in November Happy birthday Tabu Garu" read a tweet.

Timeless #Tabu turns 50



Here's look back at the actor's

illustrious journey



Happy Birthday Tabu #HappyBirthdayTabu #HBDTabu pic.twitter.com/Xl8pZ1FeXR — Shiv Dutta ðŸŒ (@imshiva17) November 4, 2020

