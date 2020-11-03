On Sonali Kulkarni Birthday, Here's A List Of Must Watch Marathi Films Of The Actor

Sonali Kulkarni is an Indian actor of Marathi origin. She is popularly recognized for her role in Dil Chahta Hai among several other films. Sonali was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat where she portrayed the role of his mother. The actor has worked in a lot of Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada and Marathi films. Even though the actor has worked in multiple languages and has made movies across various industries, she has been a major part of the Marathi film industry. Today is Sonali Kulkarni’s birthday and for all the fans of the actor here is a list of Sonali Kulkarni's Marathi films that are exceptional in terms of content, acting and storyline.

Sonali Kulkarni's Marathi films that are a must-watch :

1. Dr.Prakash Baba Amte- The real hero.

Dr. Prakash Baba Amte is a biopic on the life of Dr.Prakash Amte. Directed by Samruddhi Porey the movie was a big hit in 2015 and still makes a valid point movie 5 years. Dr.Prakash Amte is a popular figure known for his selfless act of being a social worker who gave up his comfortable city life to help the tribes of western Maharashtra. The story revolves around a couple who are both doctors and live in the city but when Dr. Prakash Amte sees the hardships of the tribal people and animals moves into the forest to live with these tribes and helps them with medical needs and upliftment.

2. Pune 52

Pune 52 was directed by Nikhil Mahajan. The movie was loosely inspired by 1974 Hollywood classic Chinatown. The movie has mystery, drama and crime all in the right amounts to keep the audience hooked. The plot of the film is about Amar who gets involved in an investigation for a case has an affair with his client's beau. How the story of an unsuccessful marriage involving an extramarital affair folds out whilst surrounded by the crime world is a thriller you must watch. Sonali Kulkarni plays the role of Prachi Apte who is Amar's wife and Sai Tamhankar plays the role of Neha who is Amar's mistress.

3. Gulabjaam

Gulabjaam is a Sachin Kundalkar direction. Released in 2018, the movie created quite an impression with its unique story. The movie revolves around Radha, played by Sonali Kulkarni who is a gifted chef. When Aditya comes to Pune and meets Radha he asks her to teach him the traditional Marathi cuisine. Radha refuses to teach him unless he passes a few tests she would give him. This light comedy and drama with a refreshing plot is a must-watch.

4. Madhuri

Madhuri is 2018 Marathi film. Directed by Swapna Waghmare and presented by Urmila Matondkar. The movie has quite an impressive line up of actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Sharad Kelkar, Sanhita Joshi, Akshay Kelkar, and Subodh Bhave in key roles. Sonali is seen playing a young-at-heart character with retrograde amnesia and the story revolves around her journey involving various other characters she meets along the way.

5. Kaccha Limbu

Kaccha Limbu is the story of a mentally challenged child. The movie is a black and white film directed by Prakash Oak. Kaccha Limbu marks the debut of Prakash Oak. The movie was nominated for various awards including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. Sonali plays the role of the mother. The movie showcases the sacrifices the parents make for their special child and how it causes problems for the family in their daily life. Other notable actors seen in the movie are Sachin Khedkar, Ravi Jadhav, Anant Mahadevan and Manmeet Pem.

6. Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar

Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar is a biopic on the bonafide actor of Marathi Theatre and Cinema, Kashinath. The movie is directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The story revolves around a dental surgeon who leaves his medical career to pursue acting. Despite facing a major backlash in his personal and professional life Kashinath emerges as one of the most celebrated actors in the industry and claims the title of a superstar. The lead is played by Subodh Bhave while other noteworthy actors apart from Sonali Kulkarni in the film are Sumeet Raghavan, Prasad Oak, Nandita Dhuri, Anand Ingale and Vaidehi Parshurami.

