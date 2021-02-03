Know Waheeda Rehman's Net Worth Details On Her Birthday Today

Waheeda Rehman is a legendary Bollywood actor, who started her career in 1955. She has won numerous accolades over the years and has maintained a loyal fan base. Waheeda Rehman celebrates her 82nd birthday today, so let us take a look at Waheeda Rehman's net worth on her birthday. Read on to know.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Waheeda Rehman's net worth

According to Celebworth.net, Waheeda Rehman’s net worth is $ 10 million.

Source of income

The major source of income for Waheeda Rehman was through her career in acting. She has also been a brand ambassador for several brands over the years.

Waheeda Rehman's age

Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday today. She was born in the year 1938, which means she turned 83 years today.

Waheeda Rehman's movies

Waheeda Rehman started her career as an actor with a Telugu film, Rojulu Marayi in the year 1955. She went on to do films in the Bollywood industry, and her debut Hindi film was C.I.D., which became the highest-grossing Hindi film that year. After that, Waheeda became associated with some mega-hit Bollywood films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Guide, Kala Bazar, Mashaal and Lamhe.

The actor took a hiatus from movies in 1994 but came back in 2002 with Om Jai Jagadish. Waheeda Rehman garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in Rang De Basanti, which released in 2006. Apart from these, she was also seen in Delhi 6, Love in Bombay and The Song of Scorpions.

Awards won by Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman has been honoured with Padma Shri in the year 1972 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2011. She has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the film Guide and Neel Kamal. The actor also bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for the movie Reshma Aur Shera, which released in 1971.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Waheeda Rehman is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.