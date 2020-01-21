Aditya Roy Kapur and supposed girlfriend Diva Dhawan have been creating quite a buzz in the Hindi film circuit with their talent. Ever since the rumours of their dating have sparked, people have longed to know more about this potential power couple. The duo are extremely good in their respective fields and have a massive fan following. Diva is known for her work in fashion and Aditya is known for his films. The two are prominent figures in the Hindi film industry and have created quite a name for themselves. Here is an estimated net worth of the two celebrities.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Diva Dhawan's combined net worth will leave you stunned

Aditya Roy Kapur’s net worth

Aditya started his career with the film Ashiqui 2, the film was loved by audiences for its soulful music and its beautiful storyline. Prior to this Aditya had also worked as a video jockey. It is believed by an entertainment portal that Aditya charges an estimated ₹4 Crores per film. According to the same entertainment portal, Aditya has a net worth of an estimated of over ₹50 Crores.

Diva Dhawan’s net worth

Born in the USA, Diva had a pleasant upbringing. She possesses a degree in fashion and has made a career out of it. The model has even appeared on several elite fashion magazine covers. According to an entertainment daily the model has a net worth of an estimated over ₹3 Crores

Combined net worth Aditya Roy Kapur - Diva Dhawan

It is believed by several Bollywood stars and media agencies that the two have been dating. Their net worths are massive and thus they do make for a strong power couple. According to a news portal, the two can even go on to have a combined net worth of over ₹60 Crores if they are linked together. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur has been busy with film promotions of his much-anticipated film, Malang.

