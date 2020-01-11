Aditya Roy Kapur Underwent Extreme Makeover For Stunning Look In 'Malang'

The Mohit Suri directorial Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The trailer of the film was recently released and gained a good buzz. Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in a unique avatar in the posters and trailer. His built-up body became the talk of the town. Aditya’s physique and look made fans go gaga. Now, director Mohit Suri revealed the details on how Aashiqi 2 actor got in shape. Read to know.

Aditya Roy Kapur's extreme makeover for Malang

In a recent interview with a leading daily, the director of the film, Mohit Suri spilt the beans on Aditya’s eye-catchy build. He said that Aditya’s two looks can be defined as a hippy, which is actually him off-camera and the muscular hero. Mohit stated that it is easy if you have six months to go from one look to the next, but he has done it in two months, living without sugar and salt when they were shooting portions in which he had to look ripped. He mentioned that the actor then started eating all the time to be bigger and it is a difficult job.

According to reports, Aditya Roy Kapur trusted his fitness trainer, Sudarshan Amkar for his preparation. He helped the actor to achieve the physicality of his character when he transforms into an obsessive killer. For the action scenes, Aditya took up training in martial arts to increase his flexibility and endurance. In an interview with a news portal, Sudarshan said that they spend two-three hours in the gym every day. He mentioned that in the evenings, he suggested Aditya to do cardio for half-an-hour. Sudarshan also convinced the star to buy a treadmill, so he could do his cardio workout at home.

Sudarshan Amkar added that he ensured that Aditya followed a strict nutrition plan. The daily sessions would begin with stretches, followed by mobility and strength training. Sudarshan told that they would start the warm-ups with yoga, and to increase mobility they used Kalarippayattu and various forms of martial arts. Aditya would run for 20 minutes after every training session to improve stamina.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic action thriller film. It marks Mohit and Aditya’s second venture together, after Aashiqui 2 in 2013. The movie is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani. Malang is set to release on February 7, 2020.

Promo image/ Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

