'Kobe & Gigi Forever': Kareena Remembers Kobe Bryant, His Daughter On Death Anniversary

Actress Kareena Kapoor recently remembered basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were among the seven people who died in a helicopter crash last year. To mark the first death anniversary of the athlete, the actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback monochrome picture of the two. In the adorable picture, Kobe can be seen holding his daughter in his arms after a basketball match. The actress simply edited the picture by drawing a big red heart around it in order to express her love for the two.

While paying her tribute to the two, she wrote, “Kobe and Gigi forever,” followed with a heart emoticon. Kareena’s post received numerous comments from the fans who also remembered the iconic player and paid tribute to him. One of the users wrote, “RIP to this legend.” Another user wrote, “Yeah , gone too soon.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Kobe will always be love for all his fans.” A year back, the 41-year-old player and his 13-year-old daughter were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into the side of a hill in Calabasas, California. The one-year anniversary of their death sparked tributes from those that loved them and the basketball community around the world.

Earlier, Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa took to Instagram and shared a letter received from one of Gianna's best friends. The letter, written by her late daughter’s friend named Aubrey, shares stories of Gianna's love of life and vibrant personality. "Gianna was fiery and stubborn, she knew what she wanted and she fought to get it," Aubrey's letter read. The letter also praised Vanessa’s parenting skills and her response to the unthinkable."I hope that in the middle of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter your created and raised was. You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we're all eternally grateful to you."

Vanessa captioned the letter and wrote, “today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!” (sic)

