Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All 'calm' As She Indulges In A Little Bit Of Yoga; Check Out

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, January 25, 2021, to share stunning pictures of her enjoying her yoga session. The actor is seen having a pregnancy glow on her face. Along with the video, the actor also went on to pen a sweet caption revealing details about the same. On the post, fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her doing her yoga session. In the first post, the actor can be seen doing a yoga pose. She is seen donning pink leggings, pink sports bra and a jacket. In the picture, the actor can be seen sweetly resting her hand on her baby bump. The actor also wrote, “A little bit of yoga. A little bit of calm”.

In the post, the actor went on to share a video showing off the different poses and also her stunning outfits. In the video, the actor can be seen striking some different poses and is also seen all smiles for the camera. One can also notice the various outfits donned by the actor ranging from pink to black athleisure clothing. Along with the video, she wrote, “STYLE GAME - NEVER BASIC”. Take a look at the video below.

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from going all out to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive like and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to call her a cool mommy, while some went on to laud the actor for her looks and personality. One of the users wrote, “you are killing it”. While the other one wrote, “Always breaking stereotypes”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from that, the actor also went on to share another stunning picture of her. In the third post, the actor can be seen doing some serious stretches which are totally unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a black top along with similar coloured leggings. Along with the post, she wrote, “Current Mood: Stretched to the max!”. Take a look at the post below.

