Kobe Bryant Death Anniversary: NBA Community Fondly Remembers Legend 1 Year After Tragedy

On January 26, 2020, the world lost Kobe Bryant to a devastating helicopter crash. A year later, the NBA community is still coming to terms with the loss. While the league is not going out of their way to commemorate the Kobe Bryant death anniversary, fans and players are voicing their thoughts on social media. Tributes have been puring in for a year, everyone looking at unique ways to honour the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

NBA community continues to mourn Kobe and Gigi death

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PH6R4sCrve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

Laker Nation we will always remember the brilliance, the legend, and the mamba mentality of #8/#24 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/vnXNOYZ3Jy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

Unforgettable moments 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jlDw6OXXep — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 26, 2021

Kobe will always be my @Lakers brother for life. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/7WC9x6h4Dl — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

While many NBA stars refused to speak about Bryant's death, some posted on social media sites to share their sense of loss with fans. "Unforgettable moments," wrote Giannis Antetokounmpo, sharing moments he shared with the Black Mamba throughout the years. "Long live Mamba," wrote retired NBA icon Allen Iverson, adding that he missed his brother.

"I miss you, hermano … not a day goes by that you are not present in what I do," wrote Bryant's friend and Gianna's godfather Pau Gasol. He shared an emotional letter he wrote with fans, adding photos of himself with Bryant and Gianna.

"Photos, videos, very special moments keep being shared by countless people that have admired you and loved you in their own way, reminding me how incredibly lucky I have been to share some of those moments with you," he continued, adding that he hopes him and Gianna and smiling down on everyone from above.

What was the Lakers Kobe tribute?

As per reports, the Lakers are still reeling from Bryant's loss, and decided against commemorating his death anniversary this week. While the team's subtle efforts will continue, they will not emphasise on their loss. The organization, per reports, did not plan to make it more difficult than it has been – not wanting to draw attention to the tragedy.

Other teams have followed suit, most of them opting for simple social media tributes.

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News also revealed that Bryant's family might be behind the lack of elaborate tributes for the five-time NBA champion. As per reports, Bryant's family asked the league to refrain from elaborate tributes – a request the league will follow through.

Vanessa Bryant herself posted on Instagram about the same, asking media outlets to refrain from using crash photos.

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)