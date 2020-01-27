Kobe Bryant, Gianna Death: Bollywood Mourns The Demise Of The Basketball Legend

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident. Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Gianna Bryant has also been killed in the helicopter crash along with her father. A helicopter crash in the hills near Calabasas was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Times. Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's passing.

Condolences started pouring in from Bollywood celebrities who have also followed Bryant's game all these years and are themselves Basketball fans. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and many more were left in shock as they got to know the news.

Tributes pouring in

Priyanka Chopra who was at Staples Centre attending the Grammy Awards alongside husband Nick Jonas was in disbelief as she heard the news. She wrote: "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba." [sic]

Speechless,the world has lost a Legendary Athlete,R.I.P The #BlackMamba of Basketball, Kobe Bryant & his daughter,Gianna.

What u have done for so many kids including my niece whom u inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood,may u both comfort each other in heaven🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/qwQ8CffQ5F — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 27, 2020

What a tragedy. #KobeBryant. #GiannaBryant RIP

Deepest condolences to his family and wish them strength at this time of unimaginable grief. @kobebryant — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2020

