Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five NBA championships died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran was 41 years old. Three other people were also killed, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Gianna Bryant has also been killed in the helicopter crash along with her father. The two were on board with another parent and child who were not identified.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna also killed in a helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant along with his daughter whom he fondly called 'Gigi' were heading towards his Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when their helicopter crashed. The Academy is located in Thousand Oaks. He was the coach of Gianna's AAU basketball game called “The Mambas.”

Kobe Bryant daughter: A basketball star on the rise

Post-retirement, Kobe Bryant didn't watch many NBA games, but his daughter Gianna had changed that. This season, the father-daughter duo had watched NBA League Pass nearly every single night because of Gianna's love for the game. Kobe also recently took Gianna to see the Lakers in person.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant were spotted last month sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game in New York City, where they seemed to be discussing basketball. Just one week ago, Kobe Bryant posted a video of his daughter shooting.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Unique father-daughter duo

Kobe Bryant dead: Mamba's career

Bryant hung his boots in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history. He finished two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a consistent competitive ethic. Kobe Bryant held that record in the league until Saturday night when the Lakers’ LeBron James went past him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

I’m over here near the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site in #Calabasas . The helicopter is still smoking. This is surreal #smh#RIP 🙏🏾#Kobe pic.twitter.com/2vJtYYlKGZ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.



More: https://t.co/yi97ux6wEz pic.twitter.com/fT8fdQkUeg — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 26, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: KOBE BRYANT INSTAGRAM