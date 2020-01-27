The Debate
Kobe Bryant Death: Teammates Grieve Loss Of Basketball Legend

Basketball News

As per the reports, all nine people on board the helicopter including the pilot, NBA legend Kobe Bryant aged 41 and his daughter aged 13 have died in the crash

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

Legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Monday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles. Reportedly, his daughter,Gianna, who accompanied him also died. As per the reports, all nine people on board have died in the crash.

READ | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

The NBA issued a statement saying, "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna". 

READ | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Tributes pouring in

Tributes started pouring in soon after the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death came out. Deron Williams, Bryant's competitor who won the 2008 Olympic gold alongside Bryant expressed his grief after the news surfaced and took to Twitter to pay his tribute.

In another tweet, Williams expressed disbelief on passing away of Bryant's daughter and others were on the chopper.

READ | LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For 3rd On All-time NBA Scoring List, But Sixers Top Lakers 108-91

NBA star Dennis Rodman said he felt "devastated" on hearing the news of Bryant's death.

Spanish professional basketball player and former teammate of Bryant, Pau Gasol is another to have paid tribute on social media expressing shock and finding it hard to believe the news.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's passing.

READ | Stephen Curry Leaves Out LeBron James And Kobe Bryant In His All-time NBA Legends Line-up

Published:
