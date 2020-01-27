Kobe Bryant Death: Teammates Grieve Loss Of Basketball Legend

Legendary American basketball player Kobe Bryant was killed when the helicopter he was traveling in crashed and burst into flames Monday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, 48 km north-west of Los Angeles. Reportedly, his daughter,Gianna, who accompanied him also died. As per the reports, all nine people on board have died in the crash.

READ | Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna Bryant Also Killed In Devastating Helicopter Crash: Report

The NBA issued a statement saying, "The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna".

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

READ | Kobe Bryant Dead: NBA And Lakers Legend Killed In Tragic California Helicopter Crash

Tributes pouring in

Tributes started pouring in soon after the news of Kobe Bryant's tragic death came out. Deron Williams, Bryant's competitor who won the 2008 Olympic gold alongside Bryant expressed his grief after the news surfaced and took to Twitter to pay his tribute.

Loss for words right now! The greatest competitor i have ever gone up against and played with. Learned so much from watching you play as a kid. Could never get past you in the playoffs in the west. But had the honor… https://t.co/vI2etNhTmy — Deron Williams (@DeronWilliams) January 26, 2020

In another tweet, Williams expressed disbelief on passing away of Bryant's daughter and others were on the chopper.

Not their baby too 💔......... 🙏🏽 for everyone on the plane and their families. https://t.co/ZajOVrXhSR — Deron Williams (@DeronWilliams) January 26, 2020

READ | LeBron James Passes Kobe Bryant For 3rd On All-time NBA Scoring List, But Sixers Top Lakers 108-91

NBA star Dennis Rodman said he felt "devastated" on hearing the news of Bryant's death.

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Spanish professional basketball player and former teammate of Bryant, Pau Gasol is another to have paid tribute on social media expressing shock and finding it hard to believe the news.

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters after him and the second daughter Gianna's passing.

READ | Stephen Curry Leaves Out LeBron James And Kobe Bryant In His All-time NBA Legends Line-up