'Koi Mil Gaya' Shooting Location: Here's Where India's Blockbuster Sci-fi Film Was Shot

The 2003 film Koi...Mil Gaya stars popular Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and is the first instalment in the Krrish franchise. Koi... Mil Gaya follows the story of Rohit Mehra, played by Hrithik, who plays the mentally challenged son of a scientist who discovers the existence of aliens. One day, Rohit stumbles upon an alien who has gone astray from his spaceship. Rohit and his friends later name the alien as Jadoo.

Koi... Mil Gaya was loved by audiences across India for its captivating storyline and powerful performances. However, Koi... Mil Gaya's shooting locations played a vital role in the overall storytelling of the film.

Image Courtesy: @BaruaGauri ( Twitter)

ALSO READ | 'Tubelight' Shooting Locations: From A Quaint Town To The Mesmerising Beauty Of Ladakh

Koi... Mil Gaya shooting locations:

All the locations in Koi... Mil Gaya are breathtakingly beautiful and add authenticity to its story. Hence, the audiences can marvel not just on the story and performances, but the locations as well.

Image Courtesy - @BaruaGauri (Twitter)

ALSO READ | 'Observe And Report' Shooting Locations: All About The Film And Its Filming Spots

Where was Koi... Mil Gaya filmed?

Nainital, Uttrakhand

The serene, hill town of Nainital, sits at the Kumaon foothills, on the outer Himalayan range. For years it has been on the bucket list of travellers from all around the world. Reportedly, a lot of the important sequences, at the beginning of Koi... Mil Gaya, have been shot here. In fact, the popular title song from the film was also filmed near a lake in Nainital. The Koi... Mil Gaya makers took full advantage of the towns pristine natural beauty and the slightly eerie feel that it gave, required for a sci-fi movie.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Movies That Were Helmed By Kabir Khan; 'Tubelight' To 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

Kasauli is a northern Indian town which carries colonial history. Kasauli became the British, military and police headquarters in 1842. This colonial history gives the town a historical charm, which is otherwise absent in the hilly towns of India. Reportedly, Kasauli became the hometown of Rohit Mehra in the film. Kasauli mostly features in the beginning sequences of the film Koi... Mil Gaya.

Bhimtal, Uttrakhand

The ancient Indian town of Bhimtal has featured in a lot of Indian mythological stories. The town of Bhimtal is older than Nainital and lay on the silk route. It became a Koi... Mil Gaya shooting location when the makers discovered a beautiful house with a mesmerising view here. Nisha's house that features in the film was situated here.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Movies That Were Helmed By Kabir Khan; 'Tubelight' To 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Canada

Koi... Mil Gaya’s popular song Haila Haila featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta was shot in Canada. Large snow-covered rocky mountains and beautiful turquoise lakes in the background is the highlight of the song. Koi... Mil Gaya received positive reviews from critics upon its release. It was a "blockbuster" and earned massive numbers at the Box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.