'Tubelight' Shooting Locations: From A Quaint Town To The Mesmerising Beauty Of Ladakh

Tubelight is an Indian war-drama film released in 2017. It stars Salman Khan in the lead role and is directed by Kabir Khan. Tubelight is an emotional movie set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war. Along with a powerful storyline and touching performances, it also features some breathtaking locations.

Tubelight shooting locations

In an interview with a media portal, Tubelight director Kabir Khan revealed how locations play a pivotal role in his movies. He emphasised that it is important for him to shoot in real locations instead of closed sets so that his characters can develop a connection with the environment.

Where was Tubelight filmed?

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

The beautiful Indian resort town of Manali features in the first half of Tubelight. Salman’s character Laxman Singh Bisht resides in Manali with his brother, played by Sohail Khan. It is a treat to watch the characters in various locations of the town as it sits on the lap of the Himalayas.

Ladakh

In order to pursue director Kabir’s vision, the cast and crew travelled to Ladakh to shoot the later part of the film. In a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube, director Kabir Khan talks about the importance of Ladakh in the movie. He has expressed that Tubelight shooting locations had to be untouched and at a high altitude to do justice to the film's script. The war sequence of the film was shot in Ladakh.

In the video, actor Sohail Khan describes the challenges faced by the cast and crew while filming. He mentions that it became especially challenging when raging winds started blowing and dust or tiny pebbles would blow into the eyes of the cast and crew. But lead actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and the rest of the crew cooperated with the director and faced the adversities for almost three months while shooting the film.

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have worked together in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and more before Tubelight. Salman has often joked during promotions that Kabir made him scale daunting mountains multiple times just to get that one perfect shot. Tubelight released on June 25, 2017. This marks the last film appearance of actor Om Puri who passed away on January 6, 2017, shortly after completing the film.

