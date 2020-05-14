Salman Khan's Movies That Were Helmed By Kabir Khan; 'Tubelight' To 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

One of the best actor-director duos in Bollywood, Salman Khan and Kabir Khan have given several hits together. The duo has worked together for films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. Moreover, their family films are loved by the audience and it also rules over the box office. Here's a list of all their films together for you to binge-watch this weekend.

Salman Khan’s films with Kabir Khan

Ek Tha Tiger

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie Ek Tha Tiger was helmed by Kabir Khan. Salman Khan was seen as a RAW agent, while actor Katrina Kaif was seen as an ISI agent posing as a housemaid. The film Ek Tha Tiger is about a RAW agent who is sent to Dublin for a secret project where he falls in love with a girl with dark secrets.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The film Bajrangi Bhaijaan stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan and Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the story about a man who finds a little Pakistani girl near a temple. When things go out of control he decides to take matters in his hands and goes all the way to Pakistan to drop her back home. Bajrangi Bhaijaan received positive reviews from the critics and Salman Khan’s fans loved his character as Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Phantom

Another Salman Khan movie that was helmed by Kabir Khan was the film Phantom. Phantom starred Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in the lead roles. Phantom received mixed reviews from the critics and was based on the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Salman Khan was seen as an Indian soldier who sets on a mission to kill the terrorist who was involved in the 26/11 attacks.

Tubelight

Starring Salman Khan and Sohal Khan, the film Tubelight was Kabir Khan and Salman Khan’s latest film together. The film helmed by Kabir Khan is about a man with no family who’s left heartbroken when his only brother is sent to the Indian army during the war between India and China.

