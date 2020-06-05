'Observe And Report' Shooting Locations: All About The Film And Its Filming Spots

The 2009 film, Observe and Report is a black comedy helmed by Jody Hill. The film starred Seth Rogen in the lead role. The film revolves around a bipolar mall security guard who is called into action to stop a flasher transforming shopper's paradise into his personal peep show. But when he is unable to bring the guilty party to justice, a surly police detective is recruited for closing the case.

Observe and Report Filming Locations

The film has mostly been filmed in a shopping center because the film revolves around a security guard. Observe and Report was filmed entirely in the state of New Mexico in the United States. The movie's filming was largely done in and around Albuquerque, to be more specific. This is where the critically acclimated 'Breaking Bad' series was set and also filmed. As per reports, the movie was filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largely abandoned Winrock Shopping Centre. The shooting of the project began around May 2008.

@AlexAllTimeLow Yo, observe and report was filmed all in New Mexico... Which means u should come here!! http://tinyurl.com/chhl6s — central_nm (@central_nm) April 13, 2009

Sunshine Cleaning. Observe and Report. Both filmed in New Mexico. Both seen by me (in North Carolina). There was blood. — Kevin Grealey (@grealey) April 21, 2009

As mentioned above, the mall proves to be the most distinct setting location for Observe and Report. The protagonist is the mall’s security guard who is trying to take care of a flasher who is disturbing the mall visitors. Scenes of the mall were filmed at the Winrock Town Center shopping mall on 2100 Louisiana Boulevard in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

While Winrock Town Center was once considered a leading global mall, it was struggling at the time of the filming. That would certainly make it more convenient for the filmmakers to shoot Observe and Report there.

Winrock Town Center and Albuquerque were not the only locations where Observe and Report were filmed. The film was also shot at Bosque Farms, which is also in New Mexico. Bosque farm is a village in the county of Valencia. As of 2010, the population of the village was 3,904.

More about the film

The film, Observe and Report was also written by Jody Hill and also starred Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, and Anna Faris in pivotal roles. The film went on to receive mixed reactions from fans and the audience. The film was budgeted for $18,000,000 and managed to churn $26,973,554 reportedly.

