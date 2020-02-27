Konkona Sen Sharma & Ranvir Shorey File For Divorce After 5 Years Of Separation: Reports

Reports state that Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma have filed for divorce after being separated for almost five years. The estranged couple has asked for a divorce by mutual consent and all required formalities have been completed, as claimed by a media publication. It further quoted that despite parting ways, the duo will continue to be cordial with each other and share the custody of their 8-year-old son Haroon.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in 2010 and announced their separation via a Twitter post in 2015. “Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you,” Konkona had tweeted.

In an interview back in 2015, Konkona had stated that in the past she had faced a lot of speculative writing about her personal life and she did not enjoy that and that is why she took the step to formally announcing her separation in a public forum.

Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you. — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) September 14, 2015

The duo has starred together in films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Dastaan. Reports suggest that the two tried to give their marriage another chance and even attended marriage counselling but failed to arrive at middle grounds and so have decided to move ahead with the separation.

Over the years, Konkona Sen Sharma has proved her mettle in acting. She grabbed the public attention for the first time for her role in the critically acclaimed English film, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. Since then she has been a part of several hit films like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Page 3, Life in a... Metro, etc.

Konkona Sen Sharma is known to don many hats, including that of an actor, director and also a theatre artist. She has also won many accolades until now including two National Film Awards.

Ranvir Shorey was last seen in the film Sonchiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Although he was lauded for his acting skills, the film failed to impress viewers due to low screen count thus tanking at the Box Office. As of now, the actor is yet to announce other upcoming projects.

