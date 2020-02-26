Hrithik Roshan's Best Scenes In Farhan Akhtar-Konkana Sen Sharma Starrer 'Luck By Chance'

Hrithik Roshan played the role of Zafar Khan in a special appearance in the movie Luck by Chance. The Zoya Akhtar directed movie had Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen playing the main protagonists. The movie made a lot of news during the time it was released as numerous Bollywood megastars had made cameo appearances in this film. Javed Akhtar penned the dialogues for Luck By Chance. The movie received positive reviews by the critics although it wasn't that successful at the box office.

ALSO READ| Writer Pritish Nandy Calls Hrithik Roshan's 'brainless Monkey' Remark 'species Arrogance'

Zafar Khan bluffing in front of the producer

Zafar Khan is seen as a hero who is talking to his producer Rommy Rolly (played by Rishi Kapoor) and is persuading him about something. In this scene, Zafar is seen telling Rommy that he needs to do the scripts which would be fit for the image that he has made for himself in the film industry. A small part of this can be seen in this trailer clip as well. In reality, Hrithik is cunningly trying to find a way out of doing a film with Rishi Kapoor's character.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Gives Shoutout To Sussanne's Father Sanjay Khan's 'Assalamualaikum Watan'

Hrithik Roshan's character finds a good film opportunity

Hrithik Roshan can be seen as an opportunist hero in the film. He gets a call from someone from the film industry who tells him that the hero named Armaan with whom he was about to shoot a new film recently broke his leg. Hrithik gets happy realising that he got an opportunity to star opposite Shahrukh now because Armaan will be unavailable to shoot.

Zafar discussing a shot where the director has put the plot logic away

In this scene, Zafar Khan can be seen discussing the logic of the film's plotline. To which the director replies that if one starts putting so much logic in a commercial film then the movie will get dull. He (Sanjay Kapoor) then persuades the hero by saying that the film has to move from one highlight to another highlight of the story else the audience will get bored. Hrithik's character then reluctantly agrees for the forthcoming dance sequence which is the circus-themed song Baawre.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Learnt These Things From His Father Rakesh Roshan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.