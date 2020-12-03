Konkona Sen Sharma's Birthday: Movies That Showcase Her Versatility As An Actor

Konkona Sen Sharma has recently impressed audiences and critics with her performance as Dolly in the latest Netflix movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. The actor has been a part of the industry for over 20 years now and has acted in some of the biggest hits through all these years and has recently ventured into directing movies. As the actor celebrates her 41st birthday today on December 3, 2020, here is a list of movies that showcase her versatility as an actor:

Konkona Sen Sharma's Birthday: Her most memorable movies

Life In Metro

Konkana Sen Sharma plays the role of Shruti is the movie. She is 27 years old and is eagerly looking forward to getting married. She meets many prospective grooms and has a crush on her boss, who helps her find boyfriends. The movie is a 2007 ensemble musical drama set in Mumbai and was co-produced, written as well as helmed by Anurag Basu. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Irrfan Khan.

Mr and Mrs Iyer

Sharma plays the titular role of Meenakshi Iyer in this movie. Meenakshi is a traditional Tamil Brahman and is travelling with her son Santhanam in a bus to meet her husband. During the journey, she meets a fellow passenger Raja Chowdhury and the two create an emotional bond, as caused by their circumstances. The 2002 drama film was directed and written by Aparna Sen, with N. Venkatesan bankrolling it.

15 Park Avenue

15 Park Avenue has Konkona Sen Sharma playing the role of Mitali aka Meethi who is around the age of 30 and is schizophrenic. She is taken care of by her elder divorced sister Anjali, played by Shabana Azmi. The 2005 film was written and directed by Aparna Sen, while Bipin Vohra produced it. The cast included Shabana Azmi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Soumitra Chatterjee, Waheeda Rehman, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Rahul Bose and Kanwaljeet Singh.

Omkara

In Omkara, Konkana plays the role of Indu Tyagi who leads a bittersweet life as the wife of Langda Tyagi and ends up becoming an unaware aid to her husband’s plan. The 2006 crime drama is an adaption of William Shakespeare’s play Othello and was co-written as well as directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The ensemble cast included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

Amu

Sharma plays the titular role of Kajori or Kaju in the movie who has lived in the US since the age of 3 and has travelled to India, after her graduation. The 2005 drama film was helmed by Shonali Bose. The plot revolves around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The cast features Konkona Sen Sharma, Brinda Karat, and Ankur Khanna.

