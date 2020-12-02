Kunal Kemmu Shares A Witty 'expectation Vs Reality' Meme Based On Him And Soha Ali Khan

Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu holds a massive fan following on social media and treats his fans with his posts regularly. Kunal also uploads Instagram stories very often. Recently, the actor reposted a witty meme on his Instagram story.

One of the couple's fans or fan clubs recently made a witty meme on Kunal and Soha. The meme read 'Expectation Vs Reality', which displayed that it was expected for Soha to cook, but Kunal was the one who cooked. Kunal reposted this meme with laughing emojis and revealed about who cooks at home between him and his wife, Soha Ali Khan.

Earlier to this, the actor also reposted another hilarious meme that was created by his fan. The meme read a conversation between a teacher and a student. The teacher asked the student about why one celebrated Children’s day on November 14 and the student replied with a hilarious answer saying that it was because one celebrated Valentine’s day on November 14. Kunal cracked up on this meme and wrote ‘Good one’ in the caption with laughing emojis.

About Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Kunal and Soha met each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and 99. They started talking to each other and were soon in a healthy relationship. They dated for a few years and they were also living-in together. After dating for a few years, Kunal proposed Soha in Paris, in 2014. They got hitched on January 25, 2015. Both are parents to an adorable baby girl.

Kunal Kemmu made his film debut with Sir as a child actor. His famous roles include movies such as Raja Hindustani, Kalyug, Dhol, 99, Golmaal 3, Go Goa Gone and many more. His latest releases from 2020 are Malang and Lootcase. Kunal will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.

Soha Ali Khan has worked in Hindi, Bengali and English films. She started her career with the rom-com film Dil Maange More. She is well known for her role in Rang De Basanti. She was seen in many movies such as Tum Mile, Ghayal Once Again, 31st October and many more. Soha will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Chaurahen – Crossroads and Tera Kya Hoga Johny.

