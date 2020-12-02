Tara Sutaria Reveals Who She’s ‘obsessed' With & It's Not Her Rumoured Beau Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria recently opened up about her obsession. A few hours ago, the actor took to her social media handle and shared an Insta Story revealing her obsession. Sharing Barbra Streisand's Instagram post, featuring Ryan O'Neal. Sharing Barbra Streisand and Ryan O'Neal's throwback picture, the actor wrote, "Ugh. Obsessed". Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram Stories.

Tara Sutaria reveals her obsession

Image Credits - Tara Sutaria's Instagram Stories

Also Read | Tara Sutaria had 'whale of a time' in Maldives', Sikandar Kher has a question

Barbra Streisand's Instagram post

In this Instagram post, Barbra Streisand shared a throwback picture with Ryan O'Neal. The image was from 1971. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Barbra Streisand wrote, "With @Ryan_O_Neal - #TBT #1971". Take a look at the American star's post.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria shares glimpse of her soaking in 'Maldivian morning' sun during her vacay

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria joined Tiger Shroff in their next film, Heropanti 2. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the second installment of the franchise will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. The latter has also directed Tiger Shroff's action films, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. The actor shared this exciting news on social media in her birthday month.

Tara Sutaria's Instagram post read as "Reunited with my favourites! Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me.. Heropanti 2, here we go!!! P.S. - Can't think of a better way to kick start my birthday month". Sharing this post on Instagram, Tara Sutaria wrote in the caption, "SO amped for this one.. A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily ðŸ’–â¤ï¸ðŸ’– #Heropanti2 âœ¨ðŸŽ¬".

Apart from Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu feature RX 100. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the remake will be directed by Milan Luthria. Alongside Tara Sutaria, the film also stars Ahan Shetty, son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, in his debut film.

Tara was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The action film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the supporting role. Sutaria made her huge Bollywood debut with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2.

Also Read | When Tara Sutaria ruled the internet; from birthday in Maldives to being a cereal-killer

Also Read | Tara Sutaria dons desi look, says she's 'chaudhvi ka chaand'; see picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.