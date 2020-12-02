On Konkona Sen Sharma's Birthday, Have A Look At Her Take On Relationships

Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the stellar actors who has given many memorable performances in her career. She has never shied away from opening up about her personal life and sharing her views and opinion on many different issues. She has also talked about how she sees relationships and has put forth her views on this topic in a rather undiluted and honest manner. On the occasion of Konkona Sen Sharma’s birthday, let us have a look at her views on various topics and the strong words that she has used to describe relationships.

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about relationships, calls them ‘overrated’

While not a lot about Konkona Sen Sharma’s relationships is known, the actor had married Ranvir Shorey, who himself has had a commendable acting career. Unfortunately, their marriage didn’t work out and they separated and later divorced each other earlier this year. While Konkona Sen Sharma’s divorce with Ranvir Shorey did not stop the two from having a positive relationship with each other, it seems to have played a role in shaping Konkona’s views on relationships. She now believes relationships to be “overrated”, according to an article in Deccan Chronicle.

The actor believes that ones’ husband or wife does not have to be a person's ‘emotional reservoir’, and that domesticity brings an end to romance in a relationship. According to her, relationships are meant to last only for some period of time and it is better to live separately rather than live unhappily in a relationship. She also believes that being independent and having one's own house is extremely important for a woman. Konkana Sen Sharma has thus given a rather straightforward response to her views on relationships.

Konkona Sen Sharma’s birthday this year, which falls on December 2, marks her 40th birthday. Before Konkona Sen Sharma's divorce with Ranvir, she gave birth to a son named Haroon and has opened up about being a single mother as well. The veteran actor has worked in a number of popular films such as Wake Up Sid, Luck By Chance, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Life In A Metro, 7 Khoon Maaf and many more successful films. She will now be seen in the upcoming Hindi movie Scholarship.

