Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'MS Dhoni' Co-star Kranti Prakash Jha Shares Heartfelt Post

Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a big shock for the entire film industry as well as for his die-hard fans. While fans are still mourning for the loss of the actor who passed away on June 14, 2020, his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Kranti Prakash Jha also took to his social media to share a heartfelt note for the actor. Kranti who had essayed the role of one of Sushant's friends in the movie shared a beautiful monochrome picture of himself posing with the late actor and their co-stars from the sets of the film.

Kranti Prakash Jha pens heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput

Along with the picture, he shared a heart-warming caption for the late Chhichhore actor. Kranti wrote expressing his belief that after the 13th day of a person's passing away, the soul readies itself to immerse in the Almighty. He further added how the aatma or the soul breaks away from all the earthly bondings and takes the journey onwards, from being a 'creation' to become one with the 'creator'.

Kranti added that after 13 days of Sushant's death, he prays that his aatma immerses in the parmatma. The Rakhtanchal actor added that the Kedarnath actor left a 'void' which will never be filled. But he added that he prays that the void which the late actor must have felt should be filled by the Embrace of the Almighty. Kranti wrote that now it is upon the late actor's fans and friends to nurture his legacy. Take a look at the emotional post.

Deputy Commissioner on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police Abhishek Trimukhe has, in his interaction with the media on Saturday, stated that the Police have been handling the case of the Drive actor's suicide with the utmost professionalism. He also assured the people on social media that they will be soon updated about the truth behind the actor's suicide in due course of the investigation. He further revealed that Bandra Police has until now recorded statements of 27 people in connection with the actor's suicide. Take a look at the video consisting of the Commissioner's official statement.

