'Trust Us To Find Truth Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death': Mumbai Police Probing All Angles

With almost 15 days since the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the growing unrest on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police Abhishek Trimukhe has, in his interaction with the media on Saturday, stated that the Police has been handling the case with the utmost professionalism. He also assured the people on social media that they will be updated about the truth behind the actor's suicide in due course of the investigation. He also revealed hat Bandra Police has until now recorded statements of 27 people in connection with the actor's suicide.

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said, "In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Bandra Police has recorded statements of 27 people until now. SSR's detailed post-mortem report given to the Police by Cooper hospital clearly states his cause of death as 'asphyxia due to hanging'. A team of 5 doctors has signed on the PM report. The other samples that have been collected from his body have been sent for analysis and we've requested our forensic team to handle the case on priority."

He continued, "The Police have been looking at every possible angle for reasons of Sushant Singh's suicide. If anything is discovered in the investigation, the Police will surely let you know. I want to appeal to everyone through this medium that a lot of speculations have been circulating about this case on social media. I assure all of you that Mumbai Police has been handling a case as sensitive as this one with the utmost professionalism. You have to trust the police to bring forth the truth in this case."

Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. Probing into this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday. Earlier, the production house was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, which the banner obliged. On Friday, Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF before joining Netflix as Director-Original Films in 2019, was also spotted at the police station.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his close friend director Mukesh Chhabra, friend Siddharth Pitani, Sushant’s father KK Singh have been some of the other names to have been questioned by Mumbai Police. Meanwhile, as netizens and many leaders have called for a CBI probe in the matter, the police ruled out foul play and cited ‘asphyxia due to hanging’ as the reason for his death, that took place at his Bandra home on June 14.

