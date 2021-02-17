Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Curves And Tattoos In Printed Bikini Pose; Leaves Fans Smitten

On February 16, 2021, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her curves in an embroidered black and red bikini. She showed off her several body and tattoos while capturing the picture, and can be seen posing near an orange wall. Sporting an embroidered black and red bikini, the fitness enthusiast wore a faded smile, looking in the opposite direction while capturing the picture.

Shroff went for subtle makeup and kept her wavy hair open. She accessorised herself with a minimal piece of necklace. As part of the caption, she simply gave credits to the photographer.

Disha Patani's sister Khushboo calls Krishna Shroff 'Super Hot'

Also read: Krishna Shroff Stuns In Her 'Birthday Suit'; Says '28 Looks Good On Me'

Also read: Krishna Shroff Enjoys Date With Her 'sunshine' Mother Ayesha, Gets Ex-bf Eban's Attention

Krishna Shroff's photos often attract many likes and comments from her friends from the entertainment industry and her fans. IN this post, several of them dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani too commented, “Super Hot” with a fire emoticon. Lizaa Malik, Bhavana Pandey, Mozez Singh, Sarah Anjuli and several other celebs too complimented her and dropped several fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Real hotness” with a red heart, while another one called her ‘stunning’. A user commented, “You are looking lovely in this pic”. Another user wrote, “Kishu on fire” with several fire emoticons.

Also read: Krishna Shroff's Ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams Talks About Exes Bad-mouthing After Breakup

Well, this isn’t the first time that Krishna soared the temperature with her bikini picture. Being an active Instagram user, she treats her fans with snippets flaunting her svelte body. On January 21, 2021, Krishna celebrated her 28th birthday. The fitness enthusiast posted a picture in her ‘birthday suit’ which was a printed red bikini. She clicked a mirror selfie showing off her toned body and tattoos on her body. In the picture, one can see her posing in her room and she has kept her naturally wavy hair open. In the caption, she wrote, “28 looks good on me. ‘#birthdaysuit’”.

Many celebrities and her fans wished her in the comments section. Several of them dropping hearts and fire emojis, complimenting her for the toned body. Chef Vicky Ratnani commented, “Happy Birthday. Shine on you crazy diamond. Have a dazzling year K. Stay blessed”, with a diamond emoji. Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too commented, “Body” and dropped several fire emoticons.

Image Source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

Also read: Krishna Shroff Is 'back To Where' She Needs To Be, Shares Her Plan For March 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.