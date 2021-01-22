Krishna Shroff Stuns In Her 'Birthday Suit'; Says '28 Looks Good On Me'

On January 21, 2021, Krishna Shroff took to her official Instagram handle and shared a stunning mirror selfie featuring herself. Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha’s daughter Krishna celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday. She sported a red bikini and clicked a selfie in front of a mirror flaunting her toned body. In her caption, she informed her fans that her 28th year is good for her.

Krishna Shroff flaunts her toned body in her 'birthday suit'

Krishna Shroff's Birthday

In the picture, Krishna can be seen wearing a red bikini flaunting her svelte body and tattoos. She wore no make-up and kept her straight hair loose. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “28 looks good on me ‘#birthdaysuit’”. As soon as the picture was uploaded, her comments section was flooded with love and greetings on her birthday. Chef Vicky Ratnani, Elli Avrram, Farah Khan Ali, Amit Thakur, Disha Patani, Gabby Dawn Allen, Manisha Ratnani, Emily Shah, Anuki Tchokhonelidze and others wished the fitness enthusiast on her birthday.

Her mother Ayesha Shroff and brother Tiger Shroff too wished her. Ayesha posted a picture of Krishna and captioned it as, “Happiest birthday to my beautiful daughter… beautiful in every way… I love you forever and beyond”. Tiger Shroff too shared a throwback picture featuring himself and Krishna. He wrote, “Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life”. Disha Patani posted a funny video that displayed her and Krishna enacting a scene. She captioned the video as, “Happy b’day @kishushroff”.

Krishna Shroff's photos

Fitness enthusiast Krishna is an active Instagram user and frequently treats her fans with snippets from her glamourous life. In her another recent post, she can be seen enjoying her glass of champagne while posing for the camera. She wore a white bathrobe and kept her hair loose. She looked in the opposite direction while posing for the camera. The place tagged in the picture is Palazzo Versace Dubai. Krishna captioned the picture as, “Side-ing tf out of my dessert, she best behave” with an eye emoticon. Many of her fans complimented her and dropped red hearts and several fire emoticons.

Image Source: Krishna Shroff's Instagram

