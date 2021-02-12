Krishna Shroff's Ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams Talks About Exes Bad-mouthing After Breakup

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams were among the more popular celebrity couples. The couple parted ways last year after their brief and public relationship. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple had even talked about getting married eventually and were very much in love before their break up. Looking at Eban Hyams’ recent Instagram stories about how exes bad-mouth one after the breakup, it seems like all is still not well between the former couple. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend on how exes bad-mouth one after the breakup

The Australian Basketball player Eban Hyams took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories to talk about how exes bad mouth each other after a breakup. In one of the stories, Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams wrote, If you the one who decided to break off with your ex-partner in a relationship just know they gonna think, do and say the worst things about you so they can feel better about themselves but it never really fixes the problem and how they feel cause deep down inside they still hurting. So don't play the same game as them just try to be there as a friend and try to help if you can by being the bigger person. #GODBLESSES,". See Eban Hyams' Instagram story here.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Lifts 70 Kg Weight Post COVID-19 Recovery, Disha Patani Cheers

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Is 'back To Where' She Needs To Be, Shares Her Plan For March 2021

He also shared a selfie video and captioned it as, “I ain’t mad at ya, got nothing but love for ya. Do ya thing cause I’m doing mine.” The selfie video featured the Tupac song “I Ain't Mad At Cha” playing in the background. Here is a look at Eban Hyams' Instagram story.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Enjoys Date With Her 'sunshine' Mother Ayesha, Gets Ex-bf Eban's Attention

Also Read | Ayesha Shroff's Weight-lifting Video Leaves Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff Impressed; Watch

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams

In December last year, Krishna Shroff had mentioned that she and Eban did not have a messy breakup. She had said that there were many things that eventually led to the breakup but she intends to keep it private. They both realised that they were better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, Krishna added. She had announced her breakup in November on Instagram stories by saying, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She has also deleted all her pictures with him.

Image Credits: Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.