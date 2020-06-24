Krishna Shroff Goes For A Drive With Parents Jackie & Ayesha Amid Unlock 1.0

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share some videos of her enjoying a 'long drive' with parents Jackie and Ayesha amid COVID-19 Unlock 1.0. Shroff wrote, 'Road tripping with the OGs' [sic]

Jackie Shroff was forced to live at his second home between Mumbai and Pune when the restrictions had been placed. With certain relaxations being made with regards to travel in Unlock 1.0, Jackie Shroff recently returned home. The Ram Lakhan star’s return delighted his wife Ayesha and daughter Krishna the most. Clicking a selfie with her father, Krishna wrote how he was ‘A1 since day 1.’ Jackie too posted the same pic terming her as his ‘power.’ Ayesha could not get over her husband’s swag.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has been open about her relationship with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She is often seen posting adorable pictures of their PDA on social media. Disha Patani recently took to her TikTok to post a video in which Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and she are seen taking the ‘Most Likely’ video challenge. However, the video has hinted at the possibility that Krishna Shroff will be taking her relationship with Eban Hyams to the next level. Here is a look at Disha Patani’s video.

The trio had a great time answering questions like 'who's gone out with hotter guys' among others. The interesting part in the video is when they are quizzed about 'who is most likely to get married first', all three of them pointed towards Krishna Shroff giving the fans a hint that she will soon tie the knots. Since the video was uploaded on TikTok, it has gathered more than 3.6 million views on the platform.

