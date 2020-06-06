Tiger Shroff Drops Hilarious Comment On Sister Krishna's Post With Her Boyfriend

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister and health enthusiast Krishna Shroff who recently celebrated one-year anniversary of her first meeting with boyfriend Eban Hyams shared adorable pictures on social media. Krishna shared mushy photographs with beau Eban Hyams while indulging in a PDA. In the pictures, the two can be seen spending some romantic time together amid lockdown. But, what caught the attention of the fans was the hilarious comment by her brother.

Krishna Shroff shares pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page wherein one she can be seen sitting on her boyfriend’s lap while planting a kiss. In other pictures, the health expert and her boyfriend are seen having a great time together. As soon as Krishna shared the post, Eban was the first one to drop a beautiful comment under the post. He poured in his heart for the picture with heart-shaped and folded hands emoticon. Apart from Eban, Krishna’s actor brother was in a playful mood as he commented under the PDA pictures with puckish face emoticon.

Several fans reacted to the comment shared by the Baaghi actor and shared their take on the same. One of the users wrote that all will hate Tiger Shroff if he can’t accept her sister’s choice. Another user took the actor’s comment dam funny. A third user wrote that he is loving the reaction of Tiger along with laughing emoticons. Another user chimed in and asked about the reason behind his anger.

As the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary some time back along with a video on social media, the duo spoke about each other and their future together. In the Instagram video, Eban said that it was like an anniversary in a way for them and that the two of them wanted to celebrate it with their fans and audience. Eban sent out cheers to Krishna Shroff and also cheered for themselves as a couple. He revealed Krishna is making plans to fly down to Australia to spend some quality time with him. Shroff is waiting for the paperwork to come through.

A fan asked Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams if they were married in the comments section. Eban lovingly claimed that while they are not married yet, but the wedding was on the cards for them. He also said that if they were indeed married, they would have been wearing wedding rings.

