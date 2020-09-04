Krishna Shroff Shares Sun-kissed Photos With Beau Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has yet again created a buzz online with her steamy pictures with beau Eban Hyams. Taking to her Instagram story, she posted two sun-kissed pictures from their romantic-beachy vacation.

Sporting a maroon bikini, Krishna Shroff can be seen being cosy with Eban as the duo strike a pose for the camera. While Eban has donned a blue short with a cap to protect himself from the sun, Krishna has accessorised her look with black sunglasses.

Krishna Shroff’s steamy picture with beau Eban

In another picture shared, Krishna has donned a purple bikini, while Eban appears in a black short. It appears that the duo was celebrating their platonic love by sharing throwback pictures of each other. Flaunting her gorgeous skin and tattoo, the duo has given major couple goals to many. Take a look at the picture here:

While brother Tiger Shroff has always remained tight-lipped about his relationship, Krishna has been the complete opposite of it. Time and again, she keeps sharing romantic and adorable pictures and videos of the duo. Recently, she gave a sneak peek of her Sydney vacation with boyfriend Eban on her Instagram profile. The celebrity kid shared adorable videos giving fans a visual treat of the scenic locations. From driving to being goofy and playing basketball, the videos are just cute. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the post was uploaded by her, followers of Krishna couldn’t stop themselves from praising their endearing bond. While some said that they are “made for each other”, others went on to drop heart emoticons in her comment section. Take a look at how netizens are reacting:

Previously, Krishna shared another beachy picture with her partner. Here, the duo can be seen as perfect water babies as they pose dipped in the water while the camera captures them. See the photograph here:

(Promo Image Source: Krishna Shroff & Eban Hyams Instagram)

