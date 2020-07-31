Krishna Shroff Reveals Father Jackie Returned In Fitter Avatar After Stay At Farmhouse

In July, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff talked about fitness and her father while giving an interview to a leading news portal. Krishna Shroff asserted that when father Jackie returned from farmhouse after lockdown, he looked ten years younger. She further added that seeing the drastic change in himself motivated Jackie. Interestingly, Jackie Shroff was at his farmhouse between Mumbai-Pune during the first lockdown for 45 days.

Krishna Shroff talks about family and travel to Sydney

As the conversation moved ahead, Krishna Shroff also mentioned that her mother Ayesha Shroff also likes to work out at home and has been trying to keep up with her in fitness. Krishna, who is currently in Sydney, revealed that she was exempt from the travel ban since she has been with beau Eban as he is an Australian citizen, for over a year. Adding further, Krishna said that she is not ready to stop living her life and taking all precautions for safety.

Sharing her experience of stay in Sydney, Krishna said that moving out is easier there as their population and cases are fewer compared to India. Krishna also mentioned that she can express her love for fitness more freely there as along with gyms there are numerous outdoor places to workout. Stating her most favourite yet hardest workout, running in the sand dunes, she said that it can be a reality check for individuals who feel they are fit. Adding more about the reaction of her parents when she informed about her travel to Sydney, Krishna said Ayesha was chilled out while Jackie was the typical worried dad.

Talking about the upcoming festival, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna shared that she has left a rakhi at home for brother Tiger Shroff. Elaborating her bond with brother, Krishan said that they have always been 'extremely close' and this just gave them the reason for a million more laughs. Praising her brother, she revealed that Tiger is 'actually one of the funniest people'. She also added that she does not miss too many people, but Tiger tops the list of the ones she does.

