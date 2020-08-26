Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Shares Adorable Childhood Pics With Her 'protector'

Krishna Shroff recently took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood picture with brother Tiger Shroff. In the picture posted on her story, she has described him as her protector while expressing the love that she has for him. Krishna Shroff also shared a few pictures of herself from her childhood days where she is seen playing around with her doll and taking a ride on a horseback.

Tiger and Krishna’s major throwback

Krishna Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable throwback pictures from her childhood days. In one of the pictures, she can be seen with her brother Tiger Shroff who seems to be enjoying his baby sister’s company. Krishna Shroff, who is just a baby here, is seen sitting on her brother’s lap while he holds on to her, with a sweet smile across his face. Tiger Shroff appears as the responsible older brother who is delighted to hold the baby.

Krishna Shroff has mentioned with the picture how he has been her protector since the very beginning. She has put forth her love for the actor while also adding a red heart for some effect. Have a look at the adorable childhood picture with details here.

Krishna Shroff also shared a sweet childhood picture posted by mother, Ayesha Shroff. In the picture, she can be seen playing with her doll with an innocent look on her face. She is completely engrossed in her playtime which appears to be happening in an open garden. Ayesha Shroff had written with the picture that the little girl is her ‘pudding’, which implies the love she has for her. Have a look at the post here.

Krishna Shroff also went on to give her followers another glimpse of what her childhood was like. In another picture posted, she was seen riding on the back of a black and white pony. The little girl is seen dressed in an adorable set of denim outfit with a cute headband that holds her hair together. She looks like a brave girl who is intrigued by her surroundings. Have a look at the little cowgirl on Krishna Shroff’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram

