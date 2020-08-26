Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Find Athiya Shetty & Krishna Shroff In This Childhood Pic?

Athiya Shetty recently took to her Instagram to share a childhood picture. In this picture, she is seen standing for a group picture with her friends. The actor is seen donning a wide smile for the picture. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff can also be spotted in Athiya Shetty’s picture. The actor shared her throwback photo with a laughing emoticon and also gave picture credits to Ayesha Shroff. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's Instagram picture.

Athiya Shetty's boss lady kind of picture

In the recent past, Athiya Shetty shared a picture in a pastel-coloured bodysuit. In this picture, the actor is seen taking a mirror selfie. Her bodysuit is complemented with one shoulder and waist cut-out. Athiya Shetty posted the picture with a blue heart. Her rumoured beau also appreciated the picture with a one-word compliment 'jefa' with a heart emoji. Athiya Shetty's fans also widely appreciated the picture.

Athiya Shetty's birthday wishes for father Suniel Shetty

Earlier, Athiya Shetty posted an adorable birthday wish for her father Suniel Shetty. She posted a throwback childhood picture with her father and a goofy video of the duo enjoying some good time at home. In the throwback picture, Suniel Shetty was seen giving a kiss to Athiya Shetty while she gazed at something in distance. The actor shared a video of her father dancing around with baby Athiya on his shoulders.

Athiya Shetty is seen giggling and laughing while dancing with her father. Suniel Shetty can also be seen enjoying some father-daughter bonding time with his baby girl. She also penned a heartfelt wish for her 'greatest protector'. She wrote, “To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you papa, nobody can match the size of your heart.” [sic]

Suniel Shetty's fatherly advise for his kids

According to PTI, Suniel Shetty previously revealed that he has advised his children, Athiya and Ahan, to be mentally strong if they want to survive in the entertainment industry. One of the most popular action stars of the '90s, Shetty said that he is happy with the way his children are working on their careers.

"I am proud of both my kids - Athiya and Ahan. They are good and respectful towards their work and other people. When the arc-lights hit you, you go blind and I have always told them to value their work and people. I have also told them to be mentally strong to handle failure, success is not a problem," Shetty told PTI.

