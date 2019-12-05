Kriti Sanon & Sonam Kapoor's Fashion Face-off; Who Wore The Striped Dress Better?

Most of the celebrities are nowadays choosing popular brands and their trendy clothing, which at times lead to fashion face-offs between them. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in different styles and manner with the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant and sporty. Whatsoever happens, we always get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the recent face-offs between two beautiful divas in stripes, Sonam Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who wore an outfit by LoveBirds which was similar but styled in a different way.

Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor slay in a striped outfit

Firstly, we will talk about Kriti Sanon who wore this striped outfit for the promotions of her upcoming release, Panipat. Her dress was a black stripes one without the collar. She wore a wide comfy palazzo that ended right above her ankles. Her hair was styled by portioning in the centre with a low-bun, somewhat similar to Sonam Kapoor's hairstyle. He complimented the fashionable look by giving it a sporty touch with a fresh pair of white Nike sneakers.

Next, we move on to Sonam Kapoor who picked on a red colour outfit with striped for the day of her promotions of the movie, The Zoya Factor. Her dress was similar to Kriti Sanon's, but she styled it differently. Her attire was featured as a long flowy dress with a buttoned-up collar. Her full-sleeve top was bottomed by narrow pants that came down to her ankles. She then styled her look with white pointy shoes. Her hair was partitioned at the centre with a rope braid and her Smokey eyes look complimented her outfit completely.

