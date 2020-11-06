Kriti Kharbanda Diagnosed With Malaria; Says 'this Is My Malaria-wala Face; Just Visiting'

Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria. The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to getting back to work.

"Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work. "To all those who are worried about me, I''m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that''s okay," Kharbanda wrote.

She further said that the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and self love. "Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added.

Kharbanda most recently featured in Bejoy Nambiar''s "Taish", opposite the likes of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film started streaming on ZEE5 from October 29. The actor was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh''s "14 Phere" opposite Vikrant Massey. However, due to her health issues, the shoot has been put on hold.

ALSO READ | Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey to team up for upcoming film, know details

Kriti and Pulkit's relationship

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been open about their relationship with each other and often share adorable pictures with each other. While a lot of their fans wish to see the couple get married soon, the actor revealed to the media portal that "right now both of us are focusing on work and only work". He further claimed that marriage is not really a part of their plan anytime soon.

Pulkit Samrat on how he felt when Kriti paired up with another actor in their film 'Taish'

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.