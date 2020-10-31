Pulkit Samrat On How He Felt When Kriti Paired Up With Another Actor In Their Film 'Taish'

Pulkit Samrat recently shared the screen with his real life girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda but was not paired up with her in the film, Taish. The actor opened up about how he felt seeing Kriti Kharbanda playing the love interest of another actor in the same film. He further talked about what are his plans regarding future with Kriti and how soon do they plan to get married.

Pulkit Samrat on seeing Kriti Kharbanda romancing another actor in 'Taish'

Pulkit Samrat's latest film, Taish, is receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike and more than that, the actor's performance in the film has received much appreciation. In a recent interview with Spotboye, Pulkit was asked about how he felt seeing Jim Sarbh and Kriti Kharbanda paired up together even though he was in the film as Taish cast. The actor joked about how even his character "flirted with a lot of girls in the film" but continued the answer on a more serious note and claimed that the couple keeps their personal and professional lives separate.

Pulkit told the media portal that he met Kriti as colleagues and they "maintain that respect for each other when working". The actor further revealed to the portal that the thing that he really cared about was that Kriti played her "character of Arfa in Taish with so much ease and is one of the strong pillars of the film". He concluded the answer by saying that her performance in the film is what he "really care about".

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been open about their relationship with each other and often share adorable pictures with each other. While a lot of their fans wish to see the couple get married soon, the actor revealed to the media portal that "right now both of us are focusing on work and only work". He further claimed that marriage is not really a part of their plan anytime soon.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat movies together

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have shared the silver screen with each other in Veerey Ki Wedding which was directed by Ashu Trikha and released in 2018. The duo was also seen together in the action drama film, Pagalpanti. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and it released in the year 2019.

