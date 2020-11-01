Kriti Kharbanda And Vikrant Massey To Team Up For Upcoming Film, Know Details

Kriti Kharbanda was last seen in the laughter riot Houseful 4, while Vikrant Massey has become a people’s favourite with his work in several recent series and movies on OTT platform. Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey will be teaming up for an upcoming Zee Studios movie. Read ahead to know more.

Here are details of Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey’s upcoming movie

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twiter to announce the upcoming film of Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey titled 14 Phere. The movie will be directed by Devanshu Singh and will go on floors in November 2020. The movie will release on July 9, 2021.

ANNOUNCEMENT... Zee Studios announces new film, a social-comedy... Titled #14Phere... Stars #VikrantMassey and #KritiKharbanda... Directed by Devanshu Singh... Starts Nov 2020... 9 July 2021 release... Video... pic.twitter.com/wp856ClmyY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 14, 2020

According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, the CEO of Zee Studios Shariq Patel has said that the film is a social comedy that will revolve around the concept of an Indian marriage. How in India a marriage does not just happen between two people but it takes place between two families. Kriti Kharband will play the character called Aditi in the movie. Vikrant Massey will play the character of Sanjay.

The first eight-day schedule of the movie will take place in Kamlistan Studio. The supporting cast of the film includes Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Vineet Kumar, Govind Pandey, and Yamini Das. The makers will strictly adhere to the government’s guidelines while starting the work on the film.

Vikrant Massey’s character, Sanjay, is a small-town guy while Kriti’s character, Aditi, is a modern girl. How these opposites attract is something to watch out for in the movie. Kriti has also been working on modulating her voice for the film. The film will be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai.

Kriti Kharbanda’s next Taish is set to release on October 29, 2020, on Zee 5. Kriti Kharbanda’s Taish also stars Pulkit Samrat, Neha Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Harshvardhan Rane. Vikrant Massey was last seen in the movie Ginny Weds Sunny starring opposite Yami Gautam. His upcoming movie is Hassen Dillruba which will also star Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane.

Image courtesy- @kriti.kharbanda and @vikrantmassey87 Instagram

