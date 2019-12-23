Kriti Kharbanda Gives Major Style Goals With These Printed Outfits

Kriti Kharbanda is a popular Indian actor known for her performances in Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu films. The actress began her journey in the Indian film industry with the debut film, Boni. Kriti Kharbanda made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 thriller film, Raaz: Reboot. The actress received fame with several other Hindi films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and the latest comedy flick, Housefull 4. Kriti Kharbanda along with her performances has given some great style goals to her fans. Listed below are some of Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram photos where the actress flaunts some of her best-printed outfits.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram: Best printed outfits

Kriti Kharbanda's photos have been a rage when it comes to fashion and styling. The actress has put on a perfect go-to summer dress. The printed ruffled dress looked even more stunning with a thick black belt cinching her waist. The actress kept her look simple with her minimal makeup and straight hair.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram is filled with the actor flaunting some chic dresses. In this post, the actor has pulled off a great two-piece printed ensemble. With a beautiful printed crop top and a tight mini skirt, Kriti looked stunning with her midriff on display. The actor kept it cool with minimal jewelry and a pair of white heels.

Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram is full of heartwarming comments and likes from her fans on various of her posts. The actor has kept her look simple with this printed outfit. The dress is short and has a turtle neck with full sleeves. The actor has kept her look simple with a pair of red strappy heels and low bun.

