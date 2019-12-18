Kriti Kharbanda And Pulkit Samrat’s Love For Mumbai’s Vada Pav Is Evident In These Pics

Bollywood latest favourite couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, has been painting the town red with all their adorable pictures on social media. The two were cast opposite one another in their last film, Pagalpanti, and have been dating for almost five months now. Kriti recently took to social media to give us a sneak-peek into her mornings with Pulkit.

ALSO READ | Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Pulkit Samrat's 'obsession' And You Guessed It Right

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s early morning vada pav sessions

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to social media earlier today to give us a peek into her morning breakfast scenes. She uploaded a few pictures where she is seen hogging on Mumbai’s favourite snack- vada pavs in the morning. In the first picture, Kriti has put up a picture of a vada pav with a side of red chilli. She has captioned the picture as “Vada pav mornings!”. In another picture, one can catch a view of Kriti’s boyfriend Pulkit Samrat hogging on some and she has even called him her “snack” in the picture.

ALSO READ | Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's 'pretty' Picture Is All Things Adorable

Check out Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s vada pav feast here:

ALSO READ | Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Spotted Together At Mumbai Airport; See Pics

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kriti Kharbanda admitted to being in a relationship with her Pagalpanti co-star, Pulkit Samrat. She also said that she is quite affirmative about her relationship and hence, would not mind commenting on the same. She also said that the two kept mum about the same until now since Kriti wanted her family to know about it first.

Kriti Kharbanda also commented that she connected with Pulkit Samrat a lot to a point where neither of them needed words to express their feelings. She also appreciated Pulkit Samrat for his conduct and mutual respect. She also said that she knows he is good at heart and that he is there to stay.

Prior to dating Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat was married to his then long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira. The couple broke it off allegedly because of Pulkit’s affair with his Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam. Eventually, even Pulkit and Yami called it quits. Reportedly, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in a steady relationship for over five months now.

ALSO READ | Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Requests Privacy, Says, 'Our Families Are Media Shy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.