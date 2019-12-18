Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Don Traditional Wear, Fans Ask 'Tying The Knot?'

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbhanda are the newest couples of B-Town. The two after dropping a series of hints on social media and being papped together have finally come out in the open and accepted that they are seeing each other in front of the media. The lovely couple are currently in an undisclosed location and in a series of pictures they can be seen striking a pose together. Kharbhanda can be seen looking pretty in a flamingo pink lehenga with a matching dupatta. Whereas, Pulkit can be seen wearing a floral kurta with white pajamas. The two of them can be seen looking absolutely perfect, many fans and netizens enquired if the two of them are getting married, unaware, that the duo is attending a friend's marriage. Look at the pictures below-

Pulkit & Kriti's cute pic

After months of speculations, the two confessed being in a relationship during 'Pagalpanti' promotions. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kriti said, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

She further said, "We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."

Duo's latest stint together:

Pulkit and Kriti were paired opposite each other in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The director also spoke about their chemistry and said, "mujhe feel ho raha tha inki thodi dosti jyada ho rahi hai', baakiyo ke bhi dosti hai but inki jyada hai' (friendship between these two is something else and not just friendship). But Pulkit and Kriti being in love turned out beneficial for me as they are paired opposite to each other in the film and there were scenes where they need to hug and kiss each other. So that came naturally to them. Their off-screen love reflected in their characters and that benefited the film."

