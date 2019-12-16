Kriti Kharbanda Reveals Pulkit Samrat's 'obsession' And You Guessed It Right

Bollywood’s lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samra have got the internet talking with their adorable PDA and whereabouts. Ever since Kriti Kharbanda accepted their dating rumours while chatting with an entertainment portal, the duo has left no stone unturned in sharing cute moments on social media. Be it dropping adorable comments on their pictures, or their regular dates, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s chemistry speaks volumes about their blooming love. On December 16, Kriti took to her Instagram to share her photograph, and fans are gushing over the caption.

Kriti Kharbanda shares Pulkit Samrat is 'obsessed' with her

After months of speculations, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat confessed being in a relationship during Pagalpanti promotions. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kriti said she was in a very happy place and had no qualms admitting that she was dating Pulkit Samrat. On Monday, Kharbanda took to her social media handle and shared a quirky photograph of herself. What caught the attention of fans was her caption. Flaunting her new hair colour, Kriti wrote, ‘When the photographer is obsessed with you’. Have a look at the post.

On December 13, the couple was also spotted at the airport. The duo was seen laughing and having a great time as they walked around together. Have a look at their pictures.

